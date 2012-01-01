YOLOv4 with TensorRT engine

YOLOv4 object detector using TensorRT engine, running on Jetson AGX Xavier with ROS Melodic, Ubuntu 18.04, JetPack 4.4 and TensorRT 7. To optimise models for deployment on Jetson devices, models were serialised into TensorRT engine files for inference. As ROS is one of the most popular middleware used for robots, this project performs inference on camera/video input and publishes detection in ROS-supported message formats. This allows anyone to easily modify and use this package in their own projects.