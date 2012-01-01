A.I. Activated Wolverine Claws - quite a few YouTubers have made mechanical extending wolverine claws, but I want to make some Wolverne Claws that extend when I'm feeling like it - just like in the X-Men movies. I've trained a Deep Learning AI Neural network on NVIDIA Jetson Nano with Jetson Inference to recognise when I'm pulling the right face, and activate the Cosplay Wolverine Claws. Is this the future of Cosplay - you can decide!