WebRTC Native Client Momo

Momo is a Native Client that can distribute video and audio via WebRTC from browser-less devices, such as wearable devices or Raspberry Pi. Using Jetson Nano's hardware encoder, it is possible to deliver 30fps video at 4K to a browser with a delay of less than 1 second. Momo is released on GitHub as open source under Apache License 2.0, and anyone can use it freely under the license. You must try 4K / 30fps video distribution on WebRTC at Momo!