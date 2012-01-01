Walrus populations faces challenges from human environmental intervention such as climate change. Currently, biologists monitor their populations to gauge these effects on their species by hand-counting using drone photos of locations where walruses collect on the shore. Inspired by a National Geographic article, WalrusEye runs a custom-trained YOLOv4 model on Jetson Nano to power an up-to-the-minute population dashboard. Temperature, sound and acceleration sensors provide live weather conditions, signs of potential walrus stampedes. GNSS sensors allow scientists to deploy multiple WalrusEyes in different locations. AWS Dataset and AWS QuickSight allow the live data from WalrusEye to appear in the dashboard.