Tipper

Tipper predicts if a pitch will be in or out of the strike zone in real time. The batter will see a green or red light illuminate in their peripheral vision if the pitch will be in or out of the strike zone, respectively. [...] A convolutional neural network running on an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier rapidly classifies these images against a model built during the training phase of the project. If the images are classified as in the strike zone, a green LED on a pair of glasses (in the wearer's peripheral vision) is lit. Conversely, if the ball is predicted to be out of the strike zone, a red LED is lit.

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  • Jetson AGX Xavier

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