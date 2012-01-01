SSL Detector is a robot built and trained to play soccer in the RoboCup Small Size League, and responds to the challenge of only using embedded sensors to detect objects, estimating their positions, pass the ball and score goals. By employing a monocular vision approach, a trained model built on MobileNet v2 and optimized with TensorRT, this project running on Jetson Nano detects objects up to 3.5 meters away at 30fps. With pose computation techniques from OpenCV, parameters of the robot's position are obtained while important object positions are calculated with linear regression on the bounding boxes MobileNet infers. The target positions and commands are sent from the Jetson to the microncontroller, enabling SSL Detector to perform soccer tasks autonomously such as grabbing and kicking in order to pass and score.