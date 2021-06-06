The Spaghetti Detective (Obico)

Obico is an open-source smart 3D printing platform that provides an easy way for makers to monitor and control their 3D printers from anywhere. Obico is equipped with an ai-powered machine learning algorithm that detects 3D print failures and sends alerts when one is detected. This open source project can be ran on general- purpose PC’s, NVIDIA GPU VM’s, or on a Jetson Nano (4GB). The super fast failure detection model is built with YOLO. Obico is the successor of The Spaghetti Detective.