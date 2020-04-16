Smart Social Distancing

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Neuralet released an open-source application to help people practice physical distancing rules in […] retail spaces, construction sites, factories, healthcare facilities, etc. […] Our approach uses […] edge AI devices such as Jetson Nano to track people in different environments and measure adherence to social distancing guidelines, and can give notifications each time social distancing rules are violated.
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