Sim-to-Real: Virtual Guidance for Robot Navigation

Easy-to-implement and low-cost modular framework for complex navigation tasks. Visual-based autonomous navigation systems typically require visual perception, localization, navigation, and obstacle avoidance. We propose [a] single RGB camera [and] techniques such as semantic segmentation with deep neural networks (DNNs), simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), path planning algorithms, as well as deep reinforcement learning (DRL) to implement the four functionalities mentioned above.
Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.Explore Products