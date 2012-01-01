Sheepdog Whistle Neural Network

Control this robot in the same way that shepherds influence their sheepdogs! This project explores a whistle control mechanism for a custom-built Jetbot powered by Jetson Nano and a Storm32 motor controller control board. A PyTorch neural net is trained with the sounds of different whistles or click sounds represented spectrographically as images. Live Predictions against this trained model are interpretted as sequences of command sent to the bot so it can move in different directions or stop.