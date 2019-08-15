My AI is so bright, I gotta wear shades. Effect change in your surroundings by wearing these AI-enabled glasses. ShAIdes is a transparent UI for the real world. A camera is attached to the frames of a pair of glasses, capturing what the wearer sees. It feeds realtime images to an NVIDIA Jetson Nano, which runs two separate image classification CNN models, one to detect objects, and another to detect gestures made by the wearer. When combinations of known objects and gestures are detected, actions are fired that manipulate the wearer’s environment.