SensorBox

Our goal is to build a research platform that can be used to develop state estimation, mapping and scene understanding applications. Our sensor suite consists of stereo RGB cameras, an RGB-Depth camera, a thermal camera, an ultrasonic range finder, a GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver, IMUs (Inertial Measurement Unit), a pressure sensor, a temperature sensor and a power sensor. Our embedded processing platform consists of an Arduino Zero microcontroller and [a] Jetson Xavier NX. Our embedded power source consists of a USB-C power bank.

Authors

Dr. H Lange, AIWerkstatt

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Works with...

  • Jetson Xavier NX

Resources

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