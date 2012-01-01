Self-navigatIng robot for Search & Rescue (TBC)

This rescue robot project combines SLAM and object detection and tracking. It uses Jetson Nano as the master board, STM32 for base control, and Arduino for robot arm. Using ROS, we designed a valid logic that integrates multiple functions. The robot can perform a simplified 'rescue mission' - autonomously find and pick up a blue block and then return it to origin. We hope the principles can be applied to systematically design specific tasks, such as rescue, logistics, and service robots.