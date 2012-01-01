Self Driving COVID-19 Detecting Robot

We made a self-driving roboot that patrols inside [buildings] and detects people with high temperatures or without masks, [in order to] diagnose the possibility of COVID-19 in advance. If [the self-driving finds] someone who's not wearing a mask, [it] will warn them until they wear it properly and then it will say thank you. Hardware comprises a Jetson AGX Xavier, 3D and 2D LiDARs, one thermal camera, two cameras and a Raspberry Monitor.

Authors

P Kim, H Jeon, T Park, Y Kim, Team EOEO

Share

Works with...

  • Jetson AGX Xavier

Resources

View project repository
Watch project video
Discuss this project on the Developer Forum

Buy Jetson to Get Started

Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.

Explore Products