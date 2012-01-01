Self Driving COVID-19 Detecting Robot

We made a self-driving roboot that patrols inside [buildings] and detects people with high temperatures or without masks, [in order to] diagnose the possibility of COVID-19 in advance. If [the self-driving finds] someone who's not wearing a mask, [it] will warn them until they wear it properly and then it will say thank you. Hardware comprises a Jetson AGX Xavier, 3D and 2D LiDARs, one thermal camera, two cameras and a Raspberry Monitor.