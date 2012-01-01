Prevent Injuries During Saw Operation with Jetson Nano

The idea behind this project is to protect the safety of the chainsaw operators by using object detection to prevent finger injuries. The application, using YOLOv5 and TensorRT, runs on Jetson Nano at between 30-40fps. If the cutting tool is active, a customized danger zone is enabled and finger detected within the danger zone triger the application to output a signal in the form of an LED light that alerts the operator. This is a research project developed at the University of Stuttgart.