Fingers Gesture Robot Control

With this project, control a Cobotta robot arm managed via Isaac SDK through the use of finger gestures coming from a USB camera and detected by a Resnet18 deep neural network. The output of the neural network is used to command pre-stored positions (in joint space) to the robotic arm. The software is connected to both a simulated environment running in Isaac Sim as well as the physical robot arm.

Authors

L Lattanzi

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano
  • Jetson TX2

Resources

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