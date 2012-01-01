Fingers Gesture Robot Control

With this project, control a Cobotta robot arm managed via Isaac SDK through the use of finger gestures coming from a USB camera and detected by a Resnet18 deep neural network. The output of the neural network is used to command pre-stored positions (in joint space) to the robotic arm. The software is connected to both a simulated environment running in Isaac Sim as well as the physical robot arm.
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