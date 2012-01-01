Robottle is an autonomous Robot that is able to collect bottles in a random environment with obstacles by constructing a map of its environment using SLAM with a RPLidar, and detecting bottles using a Deep Neural Network running on the GPU of a Jetson Nano board. Robottle was designed for an academic competition at EPFL. For 10 minutes, the robot must autonomously collect bottles in an arena filled with bottles and bring them back to one of the corner of the arena, the recycling arena.