Robot Nano Hand

This open-source, standalone 3D-printed robot hand contains a mimicking demo that allows it to copy one of five hand gestures it sees through a camera which is fixed into its palm. The hand's servos are capabe a rotation range of about 270° and each finger has two: one for curling by pulling on a string “tendon” and one for wiggling sideways. A wrist servo swings the hand back and forth. The hand is mounted onto a base with a Jetson Nano Developer Kit.undefinedHamsa, a C++ library with Python bindings communicates to the servos controlling the hand.