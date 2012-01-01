Robot Arm Playing Cornhole

Throw the perfect cornhole throw everytime with Susan, a Kuka KR20 robot arm with an attached webcam. A Jetson AGX Xavier attached to Susan detects the ring around the board's hole using OpenCV, calculates the angular position of the hole relative to the camera, its rough position in space, and the throw the arm needs to do. The Jetson communicates over ethernetKRL with Susan in order to make the throw.