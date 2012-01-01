Robaka 2: Self-Driving Hoverboard with ROS

My first mobile robot, Robaka v1 was a nice experience, but the platform was too weak to carry the Jetson Nano. The next milestone was building a robot ready to carry the real payload and drive outdoors. I stumbled upon the repo of Niklas Fauth’s repo, [who] summarized the reverse-engineering efforts on hoverboards, shared the opensource firmware, [and] instructions on reprogramming the controller. Another project, Bipropellant, extends his firmware, enabling hoverboard control via serial protocol. I built the platform around [this] and added a ROS-enabled controller for the motors.