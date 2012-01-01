Really Useful AI Robot

A reliable, robust ROS robot for ongoing robot development, using NVIDIA Deep learning models to do intelligent things. Eventually, it will have a linear body and arm which travels up and down its utility stick. The Robot runs ROS Melodic on a Jetson Xavier NX developer kit runing Ubuntu 18.04. The rur and rur_description ROS packages are installed on the robot, and everything is launched with the rur_bringup.launch file.