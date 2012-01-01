RB-0: Jetson Nano Rover

RB-0 is a hobby sized rover that uses the same suspension method as NASA's newer differential-bar rovers. It uses a Jetson Nano, a camera, 15 servos, a Circuit Playground Express, and Wi-Fi for lots of fun with manuevering and running AI. It can climb small obstacles, move its camera in different directions, and steer all 6 wheels. I wanted to make it open source so anyone can have fun and learn from it!