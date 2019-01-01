Platooning Demonstrator

Originally envisioned as a demonstrator for the Bosch AI CON 2019, the platooning system consists of two cars, a leading car and a following car. The leading car can be driven manually using a PS4 controller and the following car will autonomously follow the leading car. The system currently is also capable of Object Tracking, Velocity Estimation by Optical Flow Visual Odometry and Monocular Depth Estimation.
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