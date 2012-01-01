A low-cost People Flow Analysis System developed using Jetson and Deepstream SDK, integrated with high quality open source software and libraries. The system is able to detect and quantify people within the camera's field of vision. Each detection is tracked with a unique ID and green bounding boxes. When a detected person stays on the same spot for a certain duration, the system will send a message to an authorized Azure Iot Hub and Android mobile phone. The message alert contains time, track id and location.