P.A.N.T.H.E.R.: Powerful Autonomous eNTity High-End Robot

Panther is an outdoor tracked robot with a ZED2 stereo camera and an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier. This robot can interact with all objects around it. This robot can climb little rocks and little bumps. It is heavy, 11kg, with a size of 42cm, 40cm deep, and 30cm height, and has a ground clearance of 7cm. The tracks have a particular damping system, with three different dampers to absorb all vibration when the robot drifts on the grass.