Open DataCam

Quantify the world—monitor urban landscapes with this offline lightweight DIY solution. The simple setup allows you to become an urban data miner. Install on an NVIDIA Jetson board + Logitech webcam and count cars, pedestrians, and motorbikes from your livestream, running yolo and a tracking software we built. Access via smart devices, define areas to track, count and export data once you're finished. You can use this system for surveying without saving video data—not intruding data privacy of counted objects. Where data goes and what happens during the counting algo is transparent.