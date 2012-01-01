Autonomous Off-Road La Z Boy Robot

This fully autonomous La-Z-Boy robot is capable of off-roading while bringing elements of living room comfort to your adventures. Featuring the offroad abilities of a Bunker Pro (a tracked-UGV mobile robotic platform) and the processing power of a Jetson AGX Orin running with ROS, this comfy couch on wheels can localize itself, know its orientation. A real-time kinematics GPS on a Microstrain GQ7 sensor helps with odometry, while a ZED2i stereo camera with polarized lenses creates a point cloud for object avoidance and navigation. Let the robot record your manually-driven journeys and re-trace them autonomously while recalculating a new path forward when it encounters obstacles.