Neurorack: A Deep AI-based Eurorack Synth

A standalone AI-based synthesizer in the Eurorack format. Neurorack envisions the next generation of music instruments, providing AI tools to enhance musician creativity, thinking about and composing music. Its real-time capabilities rely on the Jetson Nano's processing power and Ninon Devis' research into crafting trained models that are lightweight in computation and memory footprint. Neurorack uses Pytorch deep audio synthesis models to produce sounds that are impossible to achieve without samples while being easy to manipulate, all without requiring a separate computer.