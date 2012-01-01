Narwhal-AI: Ultrasonic Classifier

Listen, record and classify the sounds coming from a natural environment. Microphones capture audio data which is then processed using machine learning to identify the animal species, whether it be bird, bat, rodent, whale, dolphin or anything that makes a distinct noise. The key advantages over other existing technology is that: the audio data is filtered at source saving both disc space and human intervention. Previously recordings could easily generate many hours of footage per day, consuming up to 5 Gb per hour of disc space and adversely affecting the zoologist's golfing handicap and social life.

Authors

P Whetman

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  • Jetson Nano

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