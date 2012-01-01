Mommybot: Sleeping Assistant

These days, more and more people are suffering from sleep deprivation. Mommybot is a system using Jetson Nano that helps manages a user's sleeping hours. Mommybot has 4 functions: (1) detect with a camera and register the time of different user events, (2) determine whether a user is asleep using TensorFlow, (3) with sklearn suggest optimal bedtime hours based on previous sleeping habit predictions, and (4) wake up the user with a preferred sleeping hour schedule.