JetBot ROS2

An autonomous mobile robot project using Jetson Nano, implemented in ROS2, currently capable of teleoperation through websockets with live video, use of Intel Realsense cameras for depth estimation and localization, 2D SLAM with cartographer and C3D SLAM with rtabmap. The base platform is the Xiaor Geek Jetbot, modified it to include a wide-angle camera, as well as the Intel Realsense d435 and t265.undefined