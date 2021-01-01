Autonomous 1/10th car with ROS

This Jetson Nano-based project is capabe of driving a 1/10 scale autonomous car on a real or simulated track using a ROS package using OpenCV. The vehicle can follow yellow lines and stay within lanes delineated by two white lines which are provided by a calibrated camera. Adafruit's Servokit controls is used to control the car's physical functions and CV Bridge helps interface between ROS and OpenCV. The project includes a PCB designed in KiCad that arranges WS2812b individually addressable RGB LEDs in a rectangle underneath a Jetson Nano to "give it a swank gaming-PC aesthetic".