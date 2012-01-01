The MaVIS (Machine Vision Security) system sends real-time email notifications when it detects humans in visual scenes, in order to alert property owners and identify and provide records of potential intrusions. A camera on-board the Jetson Nano Developer Kit monitors the scene and uses DeepStream SDK for the object detection pipeline. Data is processed using AWS Lambda functions and users can view images and video of of the detected moment, hosted on Amazon Web Services RDS.
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