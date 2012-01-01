A Jetson based DeepStream application to identify areas of high risk through intuitive heat maps. In other words, a heatmap will be generated continuously representing regions where faces have been detected recently. Allowing us to see through the time. The application is containerized and uses DeepStream as the backbone to run TensorRT optimized models for the maximum throughput. Built on top of deepstream-imagedata-multistream sample app.
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