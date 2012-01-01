For the spread of COVID-19 around the world, there were many consequences. The photos you casually take with your smartphone are no exception to this. The photos taken after the spread of COVID-19 show family and friends wearing masks. Now, it is difficult to go out without a mask. A mask is important to prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19, but on the other hand, wearing a mask makes it impossible for AI to recognize your face. It's not just the AI. MaskEraser uses a Jetson Developer Kit to automatically use deep learning on video feed from a webcam to remove only the masked portions of detected faces. The removed parts are then predicted and drawn in the AI's imagination.
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