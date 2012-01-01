MaskCam is a prototype reference design for a Jetson Nano-based smart camera system that measures crowd face mask usage in real-time, with all AI computation performed at the edge. MaskCam detects and tracks people in its field of view and determines whether they are wearing a mask via an object detection, tracking, and voting algorithm. It uploads statistics (not videos) to the cloud, where a web GUI can be used to monitor face mask compliance in the field of view. It saves interesting video snippets to local disk (e.g., a sudden influx of lots of people not wearing masks) and can optionally stream video via RTSP.