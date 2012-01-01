Mariola is a home made robot unit build up to learn about the basics of robotic mechanics, behavior and to experiment with human-robot interactions. This repository contain the Python code build run on Jetson Nano 2GB as a "brain" to control the Mariola robot. Mariola uses a pose detection machine learning model which allows them to mimic the poses it sees. The control mechanisms and servos are supported by an Arduino Nano, while NeoPixels render its face/display.