Mariola

Mariola is a home made robot unit build up to learn about the basics of robotic mechanics, behavior and to experiment with human-robot interactions. This repository contain the Python code build run on Jetson Nano 2GB as a "brain" to control the Mariola robot. Mariola uses a pose detection machine learning model which allows them to mimic the poses it sees. The control mechanisms and servos are supported by an Arduino Nano, while NeoPixels render its face/display.

Authors

T Tomanek

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

Resources

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