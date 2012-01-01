LiveChess2FEN: A Chess Piece Classifying Framework

Predict live chess games into FEN notation. LiveChess2FEN is a fully functional framework that automatically digitizes the configuration of a chessboard and is optimized for execution on Jetson Nano. Our first contribution has been accelerating the chessboard's detection algorithm. Subsequently, we have analyzed different Convolutional Neural Networks for chess piece classification and how to map them efficiently on our embedded platform. Notably, we have implemented a functional framework that automatically digitizes a chess position from an image in less than 1 second, with 92% accuracy when classifying the pieces and 95% when detecting the board.