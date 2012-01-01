LF2 - Easy Classroom Monitoring Tool for Teachers

Easy Classroom Monitoring Tool running on AWS & Jetson Nano, written in Vue & Flask. Face & emotion recognition achieved with Tensorflow & AWS Rekognition. By placing a Jetson Nano with a camera in front of the classroom, you'll be able to monitor your classroom with a web dashboard. From the dashboard, you'll know how many students have come to your class, and the general vibe of the classroom. With the positivity vs. time graph, you'll even know if your joke works!