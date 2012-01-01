Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Classification with Jetson Nano

This research-only Jetson Nano classifier for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) was developed using Intel® oneAPI AI Analytics Toolkit and Intel Optimization for Tensorflow for training acceleration. The TensorRT Model achieves an inference time average of 0.07 seconds. You can create custom trained models in TFRT, ONNX & TensorRT formats using the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Image Database for Image Processing, test on your development machine and deploy to run on your Jetson Nano. For more Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia information please visit this Leukemia Information page.