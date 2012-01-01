As a chess player, I usually find myself using a chess engine for game analysis or opening preparation. Recently, I’ve noticed that chess engines have grown to be super powerful. Consider Leela Chess Zero (aka lc0), the open-source implementation of Google DeepMind’s AlphaZero. It has played so many amazing games that it’s hard for me to pinpoint the best one! This video demonstrates how to load a frontend UCI engine in ChessBase and connect it to a Leela Chess Zero engine running backend in a Nvidia Jetson device (which can be either Jetson Xavier NX or Jetson AGX Xavier).