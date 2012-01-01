LabSentinel

Automated supervision and warning system for lab equipment using Jetson and MQTT. This system monitors equipment from the '90s running on x86 computers. Because of the lack of software updates or modern OS support, the equpiment can't integrate into modern monitoring solutions or monitoring at all. Originally human operators or technicians monitored them 24/7 and waited for red led warning messages. Jetson addresses this in a cost-effective manner: attaching an HDMI Grabber with necessary adapters (for the equipment's VGA or DVI outputs, etc) and training a classification model to recognize "good" and "bad" states and alert supervisors or even turn off the power supply if something goes really wrong.