Jetson and DeepStream Integration with Azure IoT Central

This project contains a set of IoT PnP apps to enable remote interaction and telemetry for DeepStream SDK on Jetson devkces for use with Azure IoT Central. The nvidia-jetson-dcs application accomplishes this using a device connection string for connecting to an Azure IoT Hub instance, while the nvidia-jetson-dps application leverages the Azure IoT Device Provisioning Service within IoT Central to create a self-provisioning device.

Authors

P DeCarlo

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

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