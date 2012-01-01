Jetson and DeepStream Integration with Azure IoT Central

This project contains a set of IoT PnP apps to enable remote interaction and telemetry for DeepStream SDK on Jetson devkces for use with Azure IoT Central. The nvidia-jetson-dcs application accomplishes this using a device connection string for connecting to an Azure IoT Hub instance, while the nvidia-jetson-dps application leverages the Azure IoT Device Provisioning Service within IoT Central to create a self-provisioning device.