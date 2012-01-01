A smart, fast and metrically accurate GPU-accelerated 3D scanner with Jetson Nano and Intel depth sensor for instant 3D reconstruction. This system design makes on-the-go 3D scanning modules without external computing power affordable by any creator/maker around the world, giving users HD 3D models of scanned objects or environments instantly. Using RGBD stereo mapping, render 3D models of people, objects and environments with JetScan.
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