JetClean is a small robotic Lego cleaner capable of autonomously navigating around your bedroom and keeping it tidy! The body of the robot is based on the Waveshare JetTank AI kit, which is compatible with NVIDIA’s JetBot and includes a handy rotating chassis and a 4-DOF robotic arm equipped with a grabbing mechanism. Powered by Jetson Nano, this project is capable of detecting Lego Duplo pieces of multiple colors by running OpenCV and detecting their coordinates in the video stream coming from the built-in camera. Once pieces are detected, X,Y coordinates are calculated, the robot navigates to the selected destination, and they are collected in a basket taped to the back of JetClean.