Transfer Learning with JetBot & Traffic Cones

[When] driving [around] construction areas, I [think] how challenging it would be for self driving cars to navigate [around] traffic cones. It turns out it's not so difficult with NVIDIA's JetBot-with only a couple hundred images, you can train a state-of-the-art deep learning model to teach your robot how to [navigate] a maze of toy traffic cones using only an onboard camera and no other sensors.
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