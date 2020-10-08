Deepsoccer

Gazebo reduces the inconvenience of having to test a robot in a real environment by controlling in a simulated environment. Deep Learning makes robots play games [more] like a human. My goal with this project [to] combine these two benefits so that the robot [can] play soccer without human support. […] Two Jetbots are placed in the field, one tries to make a goal and [the other one] tries to defend the goal. In cases of multiple agents as [such as this], [it can use] self-play reinforcement learning tools.

Authors

D Kim

Share

Works with...

  • Jetson Nano
  • Jetson Xavier NX

Resources

View project repository
Watch project video
Read about the project
Discuss this project on the Developer Forum

Buy Jetson to Get Started

Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.

Explore Products