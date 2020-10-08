Deepsoccer

Gazebo reduces the inconvenience of having to test a robot in a real environment by controlling in a simulated environment. Deep Learning makes robots play games [more] like a human. My goal with this project [to] combine these two benefits so that the robot [can] play soccer without human support. […] Two Jetbots are placed in the field, one tries to make a goal and [the other one] tries to defend the goal. In cases of multiple agents as [such as this], [it can use] self-play reinforcement learning tools.