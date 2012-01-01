Road Following and Collision Avoidance with JetBot

Combine optimized Road Following and Collision Avoidance models to enable Jetbot to move freely around the track and also avoid collisions with obstacles at the same time. [...] Combination of Road Following and Collision Avoidance models to allow the Jetbot to follow a specific path on the track and at the same time also be able to avoid collisions with obstacles that come on it's way in real-time by bringing the Jetbot into a complete halt!