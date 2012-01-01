Open-source project for learning AI by building fun applications. It’s easy to set up and use, is compatible with many accessories and includes interactive tutorials showing you how to harness the power of AI to follow objects, avoid collisions and more. The kit includes the complete robot chassis, wheels, and controllers along with a battery and 8MP camera. Supports AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.
Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.Explore Products