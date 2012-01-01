JetAuto ROS Robot

JetAuto is an educational robot running on Jetson Nano with the power to identify road markings, traffic signs and obstacles while navigating spaces autonomously. Get hands-on experience with its YOLOv5 deep-learning model and use its high-performance encoder motors, Lidar, 3D depth cameras and an LCD screen to explore the world. Experiment with mapping, path planning, obstacle avoidance, human recognition and interaction, voice interaction and much more.